Already 45.2% of the adult population of Ukraine have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. At the same time, 39.4% of the adult population of Ukraine are fully vaccinated against coronavirus disease. "More than 14 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Over December 9, 157,728 people in Ukraine were vaccinated against COVID-19: 57,253 people received the...