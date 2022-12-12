On December 10, almost 36,000 people arrived in Ukraine, of whom 32,000 are Ukrainian citizens.

The Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine – the Western Border said this in a statement, Ukrinform reports.

In total, almost 75,000 people and 20,000 vehicles crossed Ukraine’s western borders with the European Union and Moldova on December 10.

Over the past day, 39,000 people left Ukraine. Of whom, 24,000 crossed the border into Poland, the rest followed to other EU countries and Moldova.

At checkpoints, border guards registered 165 trucks with humanitarian aid on December 10.

