Almost 80% of refugees plan to return to Ukraine when war ends

The vast majority – 79.2% – of refugees plan to return to Ukraine when the war ends.

These are the results of the poll conducted by the Razumkov Center, Ukrinform reports.

According to the poll results, 79.2% of refugees plan to return home, 9.9% do not plan to return, and 11% are undecided.

In addition, 89% of respondents believe that Ukraine will win this war, only 1% do not believe in Ukraine’s victory, and 10% are undecided.

The poll was conducted by the Razumkov Center’s sociological service among Ukrainian citizens aged over 16 who crossed Ukraine’s border due to hostilities through the border crossing points in Zakarpattia region (Uzhhorod, Maly Bereznyi, and Chop (Tysa). From March 15 to April 1, 2022, 101 respondents who crossed the state border on foot or by car were polled.

Source: ukrinform.net