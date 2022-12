The air defense forces have already shot down 13 kamikaze drones over Kyiv.

“Thanks to the effective work of the air defense and electronic warfare units, 13 kamikaze drones have already been destroyed,” said Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, the KCMA posted on Telegram.

As reported, two administrative buildings and a private house were damaged in the morning drone attack on Kyiv city and region.

Source: ukrinform.net