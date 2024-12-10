The Flame of Hope is Burning in Beregszász

The candle of hope was lit on 8 December in the main square of Beregszász. This year, the candle-lighting ceremony for the second Sunday of Advent was organized by the Ferenc Rakoczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education (II RF KMF) and the NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica (PCS).

The event, initiated by the Rákóczi College and PCS, has been celebrated annually since 2015 with the support of the Hungarian government, bringing together secular and church leaders in Beregszász. This tradition has continued even during the pandemic and the ongoing war.

In our current war-torn days, we need unity and mutual support more than ever to light up the darkness,

said Krisztina Molnár, coordinator of Pro Cultura Subcarpathica, at the beginning of the event.

While the first candle symbolizes faith, the second candle, the flame of hope, encourages us to believe that even in dark times, there is always the possibility of a new beginning,

said István Gyebnár, chargé d’affaires of Hungary’s Consulate in Beregszász, during the ceremony. He added that this is particularly relevant to the current situation of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia.

We trust that peace will come to Ukraine, and the fate of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia will improve,

he noted.

The event included a performance by Szilveszter Ferku, a colleague of the Rákóczi College’s Hungarian Philology Faculty, featuring the song Égnek a fények by the Bagossy Brothers band.

Dr. Ildikó Orosz, president of the Rákóczi College and PCS, began her speech by warning against the consumerism promoted by society, emphasizing that Christianity reflects on the spiritual meaning of Christ’s birth.

Lighting the candles serves as a reminder to us. We generally use Sundays to remind ourselves, hoping the reminder lasts for the entire week. The Advent season is a time to take steps closer to God each day, to strive to be better every day, and to reflect on what we need to do to be good,

she explained. She expressed her hope that next year, preparations for the holiday could include those who cannot be present due to the ongoing war.

Prof. Dr. István Csernicskó, rector of the Rákóczi College, remarked in his speech:

„Just as the candlelight dispels darkness, the joy and anticipation of Advent fill us all.” He wished everyone the joy of anticipation and the mystery of Christmas.

I wish us faith, that hope never leaves us, and that love finds us,

he added.

The candle of hope was lit on the city’s Advent wreath by Ildikó Orosz, István Gyebnár, and István Csernicskó.

At the end of the ceremony, blessings were given to those present by representatives of the historic churches: Father János Molnár, Reformed Pastor János Margitics, and Greek Catholic Priest István Marosi.

Speaking about the event, the PCS president noted that this initiative is increasingly becoming a community effort.

„During these difficult times of war, everyone feels the need to participate in such events and to be part of the waiting for Christ. Especially because for us, ordinary people living here, it seems that only hope remains. The hope that, with Christ’s help, those who decide our fate will resolve these issues. And now, this hope and anticipation are greatly needed across Transcarpathia, as everyone wants to be with their family and experience the true celebration of love,” said Ildikó Orosz.

The shared Advent celebration did not end there; a concert by the Kaláka ensemble was held in the college atrium.

The third candle-lighting ceremony will be organized by the Greek Catholic Parish of Beregszász and the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association in the main square.

The program was realized with the support of the Hungarian government and the Bethlen Gábor Fund.

