Blasts reported in Kyiv and Kharkiv

Some neighborhoods in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv have been left without electricity and water.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

„There is no electricity and water in some micro-districts of the Sviatoshynskyi district. Emergency services are working,” he wrote.

He also reported an explosion in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the Ukrainian capital and said all emergency services were already at the scene.

Later, Klitschko added that in the Shevchenkivskyi district, missile debris damaged a gas pipe, and in the Darnytskyi district, non-residential buildings were damaged. At the same time, there is currently no information about casualties.

Russian invaders have launched six strikes on the Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, there is damage to civil infrastructure in the city. „Emergency services are working at the sites of the hits,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov also confirmed that there were at least six strikes in the city in the early hours of Thursday, September 21.

Source: ukrinform.net