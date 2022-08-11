Britain to send more M270 multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine

The United Kingdom is doubling the number of multiple rocket launchers for Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said this in a comment to the BBC, Ukrinform reports.

Wallace said this in Copenhagen, where he is participating in an international conference with allies who promise to continue military and financial support for Ukraine.

So far, the country has already given three M270 systems to Ukraine. They use the same missiles with a range of up to 80 kilometers as American HIMARS systems. Wallace confirmed that the UK would send three more such systems to Ukraine, as well as a significant number of missiles for them.

He said Britain was very satisfied with how Ukraine is using multiple rocket launchers that it has already received from the West. According to him, Ukrainian forces have shown that they are much better at distinguishing which targets to hit so that they do not quickly run out of ammunition. Wallace said this was part of Ukraine’s transition from using old Soviet-era weapons to more modern NATO weapons.

ukrinform.net