Budanov: The next three months decide the course of events

The next three months on the front will be very active and decide the further course of events.

The relevant statement was made by Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with Voice of America, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“They will be rather active. Very active and will decide the further course of events. These active hostilities… Indeed, they will take place. There will be attempts from their side and from ours,” Budanov told.

In his words, this refers not only to eastern Ukraine.

According to Budanov, Russia is not currently ready for a long-term war due to limited resources, although it demonstrates the opposite.

“They are showing in every way that they are ready there, ‘a war for decades’, but in fact their resources are quite limited. Both in time and in volumes. And they know it very well,” Budanov noted.

Budanov also expressed opinion that, in order to turn the war around, Ukraine would need intensified arms supplies, including attack aircraft. Ukraine is now holding talks to obtain not attack aircraft but fighter jets.

