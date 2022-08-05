Canada allocates $6M for nuclear safety in Ukraine

Canada has provided US$6 million for the implementation of a number of projects to improve nuclear safety in Ukraine.

This is stated by Canada’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Ukrinform reports.

“To help strengthen nuclear safety in Ukraine, Canada has provided $1 million to the IAEA to strengthen security, safety, and safeguards at Ukrainian nuclear facilities, $5 million to the US State Department to help Ukraine detect and respond to illicit nuclear trafficking in its territory,” the Canadian mission said.

The diplomats also emphasized that the continued occupation of Ukraine’s Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant “places the global population at risk.”

“Continued destabilization by Russian forces not only increases the risk of an accident or inadvertent damage but also increases the possibility of diversion of nuclear material,” the mission stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Wednesday, August 3, IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi expressed concern about the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP, which had been captured by Russian invasion forces. According to him, nuclear safety measures were violated there since the station is within an active war zone and was shelled at the onset of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Source: ukrinform.net