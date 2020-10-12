Commemoration to the victims of the 1944 airstrike in Beregszász

A commemoration was held of the victims of the 1944’s airstrike in Beregszász on 9th of October. The first location was the cemetery of the town, where the attendees wreathed the war memorial. The Consulate of Hungary in Beregszász organized the event.

The commemoration continued at the train station by the organization of the Pro Cultura Subcarpathica.

Mátyás Szilágyi General Consul of Hungary’s Consulate in Beregszász opened the event. After that Ildikó Orosz, President of civil organization Pro Cultura Subcarpathica also welcomed the audience. She started her speech with the words of Miklós Radnóti. Then, she evoked the evets of the airstrike.

After the greetings, Barbara Simeonov performed the music version of Ferenc Buda’s poem, The War (Háború).

On behalf of the historical churches János Molnár, Roman Catholic parish priest and István Marosi, Greek Catholic parochus, prayed for the victims.

At the end, those who were present wreathed the memorial tablet on the wall of the building of the train station.

Mondik Márta

Kárpátalja.ma