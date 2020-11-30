Coordinated attack against the president of the KMKSz

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has made raids on the institutions connected to the president of Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association (KMKSZ), Laszlo Brenzovics. Armed soldiers arrived to the Transcarpathian Hungarian Institute named after Ferenc Rakoczi II., as well as to the central office of Egan Ede Charity Foundation and to the central office of KMKSZ in Uzhhorod and to Brenzovics Laszlo’s home on the 30th of November.

Due to Glagola Vitalij journalist, Laszlo Brenzovics, the representative of the Transcarpathian Hungarians is charged with contracting fictitious contracts, money laundering, double-entry bookkeeping.

The madyar.info accuses the politician of high treason and Transcarpational autonomy intentions. They write the policy has indisputable evidence against Brenzovics’s anti-Ukraine activities in favor of Hungary. The madyar.info website is famous for incorrect publications and sources. It has been publishing negative articles about Hungarians.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has started criminal procedure connected with the Egan Ede Programme as well, because they saw separatism in the programme aimed at boosting the economy of the county.

