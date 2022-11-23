Croatian president rejects training of Ukrainian forces on country’s soil

Croatia’s President Zoran Milanovic rejected the appeal by Defense Minister Mario Banozic to approve the training of Ukrainian troops in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the president’s administration said that the minister is not authorized to file such requests. According to the Constitution, it is the president, government, and parliament that can make such decisions.

Moreover, the defense chief has not specified the activities of the Croatian soldiers abroad or Ukrainian soldiers in Croatia, only giving general information about the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM), the statement saіd.

The EUMAM Ukraine was established on October 17, aiming to provide training for Ukrainian soldiers in the territory of EU member states.

Milanovic has said that he will not allow the training of the Ukrainian forces in Croatia.

Source: ukrinform.net

(Photo: MTI/EPA/Antonio Bat)