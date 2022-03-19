Czech Republic moves its diplomatic mission in Ukraine to Uzhhorod

As the Czech Republic decided to move its diplomatic mission to the city of Uzhhorod, Czech diplomatic officials visited the premises offered by local authorities.

The relevant statement was made by Zakarpattia Regional Council on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Czech Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Martin Smolek, Deputy Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Ukraine Jiří Preclík and Consul General in Lviv David Novy paid a working visit to Uzhhorod.

“The purpose of the visit by Czech diplomats and their meeting with Zakarpattia Regional Council Head Volodymyr Chubirk is to permanently place the General Consulate of the Czech Republic in Uzhhorod and temporarily place the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Zakarpattia’s regional center,” the report states.

In cooperation with relevant services of the Czech Republic, the Head of Zakarpattia Regional Council inspected one of the buildings, which might serve as a temporary residence of the Czech diplomatic mission. They also discussed the peculiarities of the operation of the Czech diplomatic mission in Ukraine under martial law.

Czech diplomats and the Head of Zakarpattia Regional Council agreed on further humanitarian aid for Ukraine and visited the accommodation and catering posts for internally displaced persons in Uzhhorod.

Source: ukrinform.net