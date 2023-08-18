Czechia mulls sending Ukraine Mi-24 helicopters

Minister of Defense Jana Cernochova of the Czech Republic suggested that the government send Ukraine its Mi-24 attack helicopters set to be replaced by more modern U.S. helicopters.

Cernochova spoke of this possibility at the ceremony of accepting the first American helicopters into service, Ukrinform reports with reference to a post by the head of the Czech Ministry of Defense on X (former Twitter).

According to the minister, the Russian Mi-24B/35 helicopters served well, for 45 years longer than expected.

„Even if we symbolically say goodbye to them today, the story of the 24s does not end there. We probably all suspect that they may find further use where any military equipment is now needed for defense against aggressors. That is where our aid has been going for many months – and will continue to go,” Cernochova said.

She added that the Czech army cannot rely on „spare parts from the East.” However, the head of the Ministry of Defense clarified that not all Soviet-era vehicles are decommissioned, but so far only the Mi-24s.

The ceremony took place at the air force base outside Nameste nad Oslava. On August 17, two UH-1Y Venom multipurpose helicopters and an AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter arrived there from the U.S. Since late July, another two American vehicles have been stationed at the base.

In total, the Czech Republic will purchase eight UH-1Y Venom multirole helicopters and four Bell AH-1Z Viper fighters. They will replace the Russian Mi-24B/35. In addition to 12 new helicopters, the military will receive eight modernized ones for free – as a thank-you for helping Ukraine. All Viper and Venom rotorcraft should arrive in the Czech Republic by the end of next year.

Source: ukrinform.net

Photo: Twitter