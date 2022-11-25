Damage to Ukraine’s environment caused by war exceeds UAH 1.3 trillion

The amount of damage caused to the environment from Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine has reached UAH 1.387 billion in the past nine months.

This was stated by acting head of the State Environmental Inspectorate, Ihor Zubovych, at a press conference “Damage caused by Russia to Ukraine’s environment over nine months of war.”

“To date, more than UAH 1.387 trillion have been calculated using only three available methods. Damage caused to atmospheric air reached UAH 927.6 billion, land due to pollution and clogging – UAH 443.7 billion, and the total amount of damage caused to water bodies is UAH 15.7 billion,” the official said.

He noted that these are not final figures, as the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine is constantly receiving new information and updating the data.

Source: ukrinform.net

Photo: ukrinform.net