Death toll rises in Kramatorsk

At 7:20, rescuers completed search and rescue operations at the sites of Russia’s missile attacks in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Twelve people were killed in the strikes.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

„Around 04:00, rescuers found another body. Therefore, the number of those killed has now increased to 12. All have been identified,” the report says.

As a result of two attacks, 65 people were injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces launched two missile strikes on Kramatorsk on June 27. One missile hit a pizzeria in the city center. A 17-year-old girl and two 14-year-old sisters were among those killed. The second missile hit the village of Bilenke.

Source: ukrinform.net