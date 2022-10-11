Enemy attacks Ladyzhyn TPP in Vinnytsia with kamikaze drones

The enemy struck the Ladyzhyn thermal power plant (TPP) in Vinnytsia with kamikaze drones on Tuesday morning.

Serhiy Borzov, the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“An attack was launched on the Ladyzhyn TPP. Two Shahed-136 kamikaze drones,” Borzov wrote.

According to him, all relevant services are currently working at the scene.

As reported, Russia used missiles and kamikaze drones in its massive attack on the civilian infrastructure and residential areas throughout Ukraine on October 10.

Source: ukrinform.net

Photo: ukrinform.net