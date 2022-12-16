European Council approves EUR 18B assistance to Ukraine for 2023

The heads of state or government of the EU member states at a meeting in Brussel agreed on the allocation of EUR 18 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for 2023.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this at a press conference following the European Council meeting, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

She has reiterated that the European Union will continue to support Ukraine as long as it is necessary.

“The EU is at the forefront of support to its neighbour, as it should be, and will remain so. We have supported Ukraine financially with EUR19.7 billion. Thanks to the Czech Presidency of the EU Council, our proposal for an additional EUR18 billion for next year has been adopted today,” she said.

As Ukrinform reported, the European Parliament on December 14 agreed on the allocation of EUR 18 billion in urgent macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in 2023.

Source: ukrinform.net