Fast Recovery Plan: Reconstruction foundation to be set up

Ukraine’s state budget cannot cover the restoration of all the facilities destroyed by Russia’s full-scale aggression. Therefore, the Fast Recovery Plan provides for the reconstruction of completely destroyed objects or objects damaged by at least 50 percent at the expense of foreign donors.

As Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko told Suspilne in an interview,

He noted that the funds allocated by the Government of Ukraine had been used for “super-fast” restoration of what was possible to do – windows, roofs of not very damaged high-rise buildings, electricity, water, gas supply networks, etc.

“The Fast Recovery Plan is already the restoration of more destroyed objects, in which not just windows or roofs need restoration. This is already the restoration of objects destroyed completely or by more than 50%. We work with our international partners on this plan. I have conducted more than 30 meetings with ambassadors of foreign countries, we invite all of them to cooperate,” Tymoshenko explained.

According to him, foreign partners have already been making practical efforts. In particular, Estonia has already started to work on the first 15 objects in Zhytomyr region.

The Deputy Head of the President’s Office said that the partners had questions about the financing, so a decision was made to create the Recovery Foundation, whose supervisory board will consist of 75% representatives of donor countries.

Tymoshenko expects that the parliament will pass the relevant law, and the foundation will be operational already in November.

“But this does not prevent us from starting work before the foundation is set up… Now we are open to any funding system, just start doing something,” he emphasized, adding that partners can provide funds directly to the community or independently conduct restoration works on certain sites.

As reported, the Fast Recovery Plan of Ukraine provides for the rapid reconstruction of social infrastructure facilities destroyed as a result of the full-scale Russian invasion under the best modern construction standards.

Source: ukrinform.net