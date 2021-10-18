Health Ministry: More regions may move to COVID-19 red zone soon

The red level of epidemiological danger may be introduced in other regions of Ukraine in the near future, according to Deputy Health Minister, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin.

“It is possible that the red level may be introduced in other regions in near future too. Therefore, right now every citizen of Ukraine has a choice: to get vaccinated or continue to live in a regime of more tough anti-epidemic rules,” Kuzin said at a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

According to the deputy health minister, the current incident rate is exceeded in most regions of Ukraine. Kuzin reminded that five regions are currently in the red zone of COVID-19 restrictions: Kherson, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions.

As Ukrinform reported, on Monday, October 18, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions entered the red zone of COVID-19 restrictions.

Source: ukrinform.net