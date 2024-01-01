Kherson region comes under enemy fire 123 times

On December 31, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 123 times, having fired 565 projectiles.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Russians also launched one missile strike.

Ninety-two Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.

Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region’s settlements. An administrative building, health facility, educational institution, critical infrastructure object, filling station, car center and service station were hit Kherson.

The enemy shelling also affected critical infrastructure objects in the Kherson district; a point of invincibility and an educational institution in the Beryslav district.

Following Russian attacks, one child was reported killed and one injured. Thirteen more people received injuries.

(Photo: Unian)

