Ministry of Education: Ukrainian language must be used in educational institutions

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine reminds that the language of the educational process is the state language in accordance with the Laws of Ukraine „On Education” (Article 7), „On Complete General Secondary Education” (Article 5), „On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language” (Article 21).

In addition, according to Article 9 of the Law „On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language,” heads of educational institutions of all forms of ownership, pedagogical, scientific and pedagogical and research staff are required to speak the state language and use it in the performance of their official duties. This rule does not apply to foreigners or stateless persons who work in educational and/or research institutions on a temporary basis as researchers, pedagogical, scientific and pedagogical staff or foreign language teachers.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine would also like to draw attention to the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine No. 10-p/2019 dated July 16, 2019, on the recognition of the Law of Ukraine „On Education” as fully compliant with the Constitution of Ukraine.

This decision states that Ukrainian as the state language is mandatory throughout Ukraine in the state sphere, as well as in public spheres of public life, including education.

The decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine is binding, final and cannot be appealed.

Thus, academic, pedagogical and other employees of educational institutions should use the Ukrainian language during working hours. In particular-– during classes and in educational materials (except for subjects and courses that, according to the educational program of the educational institution, are taught in foreign or indigenous and national minority languages)– in the communication of teachers, lecturers, and other staff of educational institutions both with students (pupils) and with each other.

