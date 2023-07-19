More than 1000 children injured during the war

The Russian army has already killed 494 children in Ukraine and left 1,060 others injured.

„As of the morning of July 19, 2023, more than 1,500 children were affected in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 494 children died and more than 1,060 sustained injuries of various degrees of severity,” the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said in a post on Telegram.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in areas of active hostilities and in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Kárpátalja.ma