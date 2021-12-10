More than 12.2 million Ukrainians fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Already 45.2% of the adult population of Ukraine have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. At the same time, 39.4% of the adult population of Ukraine are fully vaccinated against coronavirus disease.

“More than 14 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Over December 9, 157,728 people in Ukraine were vaccinated against COVID-19: 57,253 people received the first dose, 100,475 people got fully vaccinated,” the Ministry of Health posted on Facebook.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 14,031,953 people have been vaccinated: 14,031,951 people have received one dose, 12,252,237 people have been fully vaccinated and received two doses.

Source: ukrinform.net