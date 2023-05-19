More than 400 children died during the war

As a result of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression, 482 children have been killed and 978 more injured in Ukraine.

“As of the morning of May 18, 2023, more than 1,460 children were affected in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information provided by juvenile prosecutors, 482 children were killed and more than 978 received injuries of various degrees of severity,” the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office wrote on Telegram.

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway in the areas of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

On May 17, a 5-year-old boy was killed, and a 16-year-old boy was injured in Russia’s shelling of Kherson and the urban-type settlement of Zelenivka, Kherson region.

As reported by Ukrinform, the heads of state and government of 46 member countries of the Council of Europe adopted the Declaration on the situation of children in Ukraine, in which, in particular, they pledged to work for the immediate return of children taken to Russia and the punishment of those guilty of crimes against minors.

Source: ukrinfom.net