Most of generating capacities in Ukraine’s power system restored

As of the evening of December 11, Ukrainian emergency teams have restored most of the generating capacities in the country’s power system.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NEC Ukrenergo, said this in a comment to Suspilne, Ukrinform reports.

“As of now, Ukrainian energy engineers have been able to restore most of the generating capacities after this week’s missile attacks,” Kudrytskyi said.

At the same time, the destruction caused by the Russian missile attack on December 5 still prevents the full use of the TPPs.

“Regarding thermal power plants, their ability to generate electricity is still under capacity, remaining lower than the one they had early last week before the massive attack. They need more time to resume their operations,” explained the Ukrenergo CEO.

Ukrenergo also expects to have new power units from TPPs connected to the grid this week.

As reported by Ukrinform, almost half of Ukraine’s energy system was disabled due to Russian attacks.

According to the Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the situation in the Ukrainian power system is serious, while remaining manageable. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore power supply to households.

Since October 10, Russian troops have been carrying out massive attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Invaders aim missiles and Iranian-made drones both at generation facilities and at the power transmission system.

Source: ukrinform.net