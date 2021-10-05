Naftogaz raises October gas price for customers of last resort supplier

NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine raised the price of natural gas for customers of the supplier of last resort (SoLR) to UAH 16.56 per cubic meter in October, from UAH 12 per cubic meter in September, Ukrinform reports, referring to the company’s press service.

“Considering the coefficient that reflects the ratio of energy units (MWh) and volume, as well as the current exchange rate of hryvnia against the euro and the spread, the price of natural gas in October for customers of the supplier of last resort will total 16.56 UAH per cubic meters including VAT, excluding distribution (delivery) costs,” reads the report.

The company stressed that the price for SoLR customers is determined monthly according to the formula approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Naftogaz also reminded that SoLR customers should choose a gas supply company within 60 days and sign a contract with it in order to get a better gas price.

As reported, NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine automatically transferred commercial customers to the annual tariff plan from May 1, which allows customers to fix the price of gas for a year. According to this plan, the gas price for consumers from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022 is UAH 7.96 per cubic meter with VAT, excluding the cost of distribution delivery. Annual tariff plans are considered to be a market way to protect the population from seasonal price fluctuations.

Source: ukrinform.net