National Selection for Eurovision 2024 kicks off in Ukraine

The national selection for the entry to represent the country in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 has launched in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Suspilne public broadcaster, Ukrinform saw.

Applications from artists are accepted at eurovision.ua website from August 30 to October 22.

„Applications for participation in the National Selection for Eurovision 2024 can be filed now! I’d like to appeal to all artists in our country: you have almost eight weeks to create your own victory song. The song of the year, which will represent Ukraine on the global international stage, break all the charts, and win this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. I’m really looking forward to your entries, our country needs your talent and energy now,” Shurov urged.

This year, the selection will be held with innovations — viewers will be able to choose one of the finalists via online voting.

„This year, it’s not only me who will be choosing the finalists of the National Selection. A vote will be held among the long-listed artists for whom I don’t have enough space on the finalist list, which was my biggest pain last year. The audience will choose their favorite, who will get a chance to compete for victory in the final,” Shurov emphasized.

Based on the results of the preliminary selection, a long list will be formed. The list will include up to 20 artists. Long-listed participants must pass an audition, where personal participation is mandatory.

Based on the results of the audition, a list of finalists will be drawn by November 20, which will include up to 10 performers.

Among the participants from the long list who do not make it to the final list, a ranking online vote will be held, which will determine another participant of the final. The full list of finalists will be published by December 29.

The final of the National Selection will take place in February 2024 in the format of a televised gig. As in previous years, the winner of the National Selection will be determined by a mixed vote of the jury and TV audience. The composition of the star jury of the final will be selected by Ukrainians through online voting.

The Swedish city of Malmö will host the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in May 2024. The grand final of Eurovision 2024 will be held at Malmö Arena on Saturday, May 11. The semi-finals, in one of which a representative of Ukraine will participate, will take place on May 7 and 9.

As reported, the 67th Eurovision Song Contest was held in the British Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine. The TVORCHI band represented Ukraine with the entry Heart of Steel, having earned the sixth place in the final.

Source: ukrinform.net