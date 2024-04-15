Nearly 600 students gathered in Berehove in the name of poetry

NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica (PCS) organized its event titled „Vers a tér(b)en” for the 10th time this year on April 11 in Berehove, in celebration of Hungarian Poetry Day. The event was hosted by the Ferenc Rakoczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education.

25 educational institutions from all corners of the county, with close to 600 students, joined the initiative of the civil organization.

„Today, we commemorate those who conveyed their thoughts, feelings, and dreams to us. Poetry is a treasure that connects our past with our present and illuminates the path towards our future. I wish that poetry will always be a part of our lives and inspire us on the journey towards beauty, humanity, and dreams,” said Miklós Jusztin, Consul of Hungary in Berehove, in his welcoming speech.

„We, Hungarians, love poetry, and thanks to our unique language, our poems are interesting and diverse. For the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia, this is more than just a festival. During the communist era, we couldn’t celebrate our national holidays in our mother tongue, except for Poetry Day. Therefore, on Poetry Day, every national and religious celebration and thought converged, celebrated by every community and school, elevating Poetry Day to the nation’s day. Today, we can still celebrate this day together with great dignity,” shared her thoughts Ildikó Orosz, President of RF KMF II and PCS. She added: „We can read a poem every day, whether we are sad or joyful. Thanks to the initiative of PCS, we can celebrate poetry properly.”

Every year, the civil organization selects a jubilant poet’s verse, which is recited collectively. This year, they highlighted the poem „Még nem elég” (Not Enough Yet) by Mihály Váci, who was born 100 years ago.

The poem was recited by Viktória Orbán, a PCS colleague and philology student at Rákóczi College, and then recited collectively under her moderation.

Ádám Beretka, a songwriter and singer from Hungary, performed at the event, presenting not only his own works but also musical adaptations of poems. We could hear his versions of „Bájoló” (Charming), „Szeptember végén” (At the End of September), and „Csönded vagyok” (I Am Your Silence).

As in previous years, the event concluded with the attendees leaving their signatures on the Váci portrait on stage as a commemoration.

Kárpátalja.ma