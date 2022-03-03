Number of refugees from Ukraine has reached one million

One million refugees have already fled Ukraine just a week after Russia invaded the country.

According to Ukrinform, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi announced this on Twitter.

“In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighboring countries,” he wrote.

According to Grandi, for many millions more, inside Ukraine, it’s time for guns to fall silent, so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided.

Source: ukrinform.net