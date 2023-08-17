One civilian killed, seven injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region

Over the past day, August 16, the Russian army launched 78 strikes on Kherson region.

„Over the past day, the enemy launched 78 strikes, firing 422 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad MLRS, UAVs, and aircraft. The enemy fired 23 shells at the city of Kherson,” Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin posted on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military hit the residential neighborhoods of populated settlements, the premises of an educational institution and a healthcare institution in Kherson city, a school in Beryslav district.

As the governor emphasized, one person was killed and seven more were injured due to Russian aggression.

As reported, a 54-year-old man was killed by a Russian strike on the village of Lvove on August 16.

