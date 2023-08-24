One-on-one meeting between the Hungarian and the Ukrainian President

The President of Hungary Katalin Novák and President of Ukraine Volodymir Zelensky held a one-on-one meeting in Kyiv – as the Hungarian President announced on her Facebook-page on August 23.

Due to Katalin Novák’s announcement, they have agreed on the following:

1. as befits neighbours, we will set up a direct presidential communication channel,

2. we will start preparing a new document on the relations between the two countries,

3. we will join the discussions on the peace formula initiated by the President of Ukraine,

4. we will work together on the case of children affected by the war as a priority,

5. we will achieve progress on the minority rights of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia as soon as possible.

(Photo: Katalin Novák/Facebook)

Kárpátalja.ma