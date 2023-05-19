Open Day at the Rákóczi College’s Vocational High School

For the second time this year, an Open Day was held at the Ferenc Rákóczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College’s Vocational High School on 18 May.

Katalin Soós, the director of the institution, welcomed the attendees and presented the most important information about the school. She recalled the early days of the institution, the main features of its operation and the possibility of dormitory accommodation. She explained that there are five programs available for enrollment: preschool education, social work, accounting and taxation, applied mathematics, and tourism.

“We have competitive courses, all of which are needed in the labour market. Whichever one you choose, you can certainly find a job,”

she stressed.

Bianka Turóczy, a third-year student majoring in social work, greeted the visitors on behalf of the Student Council and explained why it is worth choosing the institution, as well as what leisure activities await them alongside their studies.

Erzsébet Knobloch, the secretary of the Vocational School’s Admissions Committee, provided the most important information regarding admissions.The application period runs from 23 June to 13 July. A motivation letter in both Ukrainian and Hungarian is required again to apply this year. Applicants may apply for more than one course at the same time.

Education is free of charge and students receive a scholarship during their studies.

During the rest of the day, students had the opportunity to get acquainted with the institution, its classrooms and teachers. Visitors were able to watch presentations showcasing different programs, including a puppet show by the winners of the Pedagogical Team Competition, a presentation on social work by István Gogola, an overview of the applied mathematics program by Lajos Szilágyi, and a demonstration of 3D modeling by Lénárd Simon. In addition, visitors could participate in an interactive educational game about accounting and taxation, learn about touristic equipment for the tourism course, and take part in interesting tasks.

Anita Kurmay

II. RF KMF