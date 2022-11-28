Over 700 critical infrastructure facilities damaged in Russian attacks on Ukraine

About 32,000 civilian objects and over 700 critical infrastructure facilities have been damaged in Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Internal Affairs First Deputy Minister Yevhen Yenin during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to Liga.net.

According to Yenin, about 520 settlements are now facing power supply issues due to Russian terrorist attacks.

About 32,000 civilian objects, mainly detached houses and apartment blocks, were damaged. Just 3% of Russian strikes were launched on military facilities.

Additionally, Russian invaders caused damage to over 700 critical infrastructure facilities, namely transport, energy and other objects (air bases, bridges, fuel depots, power substations).

Yenin believes that “difficult times lie ahead”, but the Government of Ukraine and most Ukrainian citizens are “ready for similar attacks”, and they will not break them.

Source: ukrinform.net