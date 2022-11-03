Over 80% of Ukrainian refugees find jobs in the Netherlands

The vast majority of Ukrainians who fled the war to the Netherlands have already found work there.

“About 55,000 Ukrainians aged 18 to 65 live in the Netherlands at the moment. The Employees’ Insurance Agency (UWV) received 46,000 reports from employers who hired Ukrainians, or about 83%. At the end of August, it was still almost 60%,” the report says.

It is noted that the number of employed persons may be slightly lower than reported by the UWV. For example, one Ukrainian may have two jobs with two employers, and therefore it may be recorded as two employment reports.

The majority of Ukrainians found work in catering through employment agencies. Many work in Amsterdam and The Hague.

It is worth noting that Dutch employers, who suffer from a shortage of personnel, are satisfied with how Ukrainians do their job. The integration of Ukrainians into the labor market goes much faster than that of other asylum seekers, the report reads.

