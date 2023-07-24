Overnight, Russians carry out 86 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region

In the Zaporizhzhia region, 86 attacks on 17 settlements were recorded over the past day.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

„86 artillery strikes hit Huliaipole, Charivne, Chervone, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirsk, Stepnohirsk, Stepove and other frontline villages. Russian military also fired from a UAV at Novoandriivka and shelled Novodarivka with MLRS,” the statement said.

There were seven reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

There were no reports of casualties.

As reported, on July 23, at night, the Russian army attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia with four missiles.

