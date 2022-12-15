Poland changes rules of stay for Ukrainian refugees

Poland’s Parliament has voted in a number of changes to the special law on assistance to Ukrainians fleeing the war.

They envisage partial pay for accommodation, as well as limitation of social benefits if Ukrainians cross out of Poland, Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainians will be able to live in temporary accommodation for free only during the first 120 days from the moment of their initial arrival. According to the adopted amendments, Ukrainians will then have to pay 50% of living costs, but no more than 40 zlotys per day (over UAH300), from March 2023.

From May next year, they will have to cover 75% of living costs, but no more than 60 zlotys per day (UAH500). Vulnerable categories: the disabled, people of retirement age, pregnant women, women with children under 12 months, women with three or more children, and people in a difficult situation will be exempt from the new rule. As of today, about 80,000 Ukrainian citizens live in temporary accommodations across Poland.

Other changes provide for the freezing of social assistance payments to Ukrainians while they are out of Poland. If Ukrainians cross out for more than 30 days, they will lose the granted status, along with the right to social assistance. The status can be renewed if the person once again has to flee the war in Ukraine.

Changes to the law provide for the recognition in Poland of an electronic ID available in the Diia.pl application (equivalent to the Polish mObywatel document) as a document allowing legal stay in the Republic of Poland for Ukrainian war refugees. This ID, together with a travel passport, will entitle a citizen of Ukraine to crossing the border multiple times without the need to obtain a visa.

The simplified procedure for obtaining a temporary residence permit in Poland (for up to three years) has been pulled from the law. However, a special law guarantees legal stay in Poland for Ukrainian refugees for 1.5 years, starting from February 24, 2022, until August 24, 2023.

On the other hand, from April 1, 2023, Ukrainians will still be able to apply for a temporary residence permit in Poland if they have been employed or if they have opened their own business there.

Ukrainians fleeing the war will now have only 30 days, instead of the previous 90, to obtain a Polish identification code (PESEL).

The adopted changes also provide for the allocation of 2 billion zlotys (UAH 17 billion) from the Aid Fund in 2023 for education. In addition, the funds can also be allocated for the digitization of objects of Ukraine’s tangible and intangible heritage and the needs of the Polish Red Cross.

Currently, amendments to the special law on assistance to Ukrainians will be forwarded to Senate for consideration. They are expected to enter into force on January 1, 2023.

It is reported that up to 3.5 million Ukrainians could now be staying in Poland, of which up to 1.3 million arrived in the country after February 24.

Source: ukrinform.net