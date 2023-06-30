Reconstruction Agency plans to rebuild about 40 bridges this year

The State Agency for Infrastructure Recovery and Development plans to renovate about 40 bridges in 2023.

This was reported by Ukrinform citing the Recovery Agency.

„In Ukraine, 346 artificial structures have been destroyed, 157 on state roads. The agency has ensured passage through 85 destroyed bridges by building temporary crossings. Last year only, 41 bridges were repaired, including those destroyed during the hostilities. This year, about 40 more bridges are planned to be overhauled. As part of the operational maintenance, 139 artificial structures are being repaired across the country,” the statement said.

In total, there are more than 16,000 bridges in Ukraine. Bridges on local roads are the responsibility of local authorities – there are more than 10,000 of them. Bridges on state roads are the responsibility of the Reconstruction Agency – 5,996 of them, 5,491 of which are in the government-controlled area.

As reported, the government has set up a commission to inspect the condition of all bridges in Ukraine. It will include representatives of the Ministry of Reconstruction, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, the Reconstruction Agency, Ukrtranssafety, the State Inspectorate for Architecture and Urban Development, the State Emergency Service, regional and Kyiv City Military Administrations.

The Commission will analyze the primary technical and operational documentation, inspect the bridges to determine the strength of materials and elements, and determine the actual load calculations. To make decisions on further steps to restore the structures, all the results of the inspections will be entered into the unified information analytical and expert system AESUM, which contains complete information on the technical indicators and condition of the bridges.

Source: ukrinform.net