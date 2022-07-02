Russian aggression against Ukraine is aggression against Europe – Zelensky

Russian aggression against Ukraine is aggression against the entire united Europe – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian aggression against Ukraine is aggression against the entire united Europe, against each of us, against our common values. And our answer should be united,” Zelensky wrote.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, continuing the armed aggression that has been ongoing since 2014.

Russian troops are shelling and destroying critical infrastructure and residential areas of Ukrainian cities, towns and villages using artillery, multiple rocket launchers, air bombs and ballistic missiles.