As a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 1,322 objects of cultural infrastructure have already been damaged in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

„As a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 1,322 objects of cultural infrastructure have already been damaged. Almost a third of them – 505 objects – have been destroyed,” the report says.

The cultural infrastructure suffered the greatest losses and damage in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Luhansk regions.

According to the ministry, the largest group of damaged or destroyed objects of cultural infrastructure are club facilities – 47% of the total number of cultural infrastructure facilities that suffered damage.

As reported by Ukrinform, 101 objects of youth infrastructure have already been destroyed in Ukraine as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Source: ukrinform.net