Russian armed aggression affects over 1,686 children in Ukraine

A total of 514 children have been killed and over 1,172 injured in Ukraine since the Russian invasion started.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of January 1, 2024, according to the data from juvenile prosecutors, a total of 514 children were killed and over 1,172 received injuries of various severity levels,” the report states.

These data are not final, as they are being investigated within the areas of hostilities, temporarily occupied and liberated areas.

Currently, most casualties were recorded in the Donetsk region (498), Kharkiv region (306), Kherson region (143), Kyiv region (129), Dnipropetrovsk region (105), Zaporizhzhia region (100), Mykolaiv region (97), Chernihiv region (72), and Luhansk region (67).

On December 31, 2023, an 11-year-old boy was killed and a 9-year-old boy injured in Russia’s shelling of the city of Kherson. A 13-year-old girl was injured in Russia’s missile strike on the Donetsk region’s Pokrovsk.

Additionally, a 17-year-old girl received injuries in Russia’s shelling of the Khmelnytskyi region’s Starokostiantyniv on Sunday.

(Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine)

Source: ukrinform.net