Russians fire seven missiles at infrastructure facility in Odesa region

Russian occupation forces struck with seven missiles of various classes at an infrastructure facility in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of the Odesa region. Information on the extent of damage and casualties is being clarified.

This was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, at a briefing at the Ukraine-Union Media Center, according to Ukrinform.

„The enemy continues attacks in the Odesa region and seven missiles of various classes were fired at an infrastructure facility in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of the Odesa region. The facility was damaged, we are clarifying the extent of the destruction, there is no information about the victims,” said Humeniuk.

According to her, this is yet another demonstration that the enemy will not stop, but will continue terrorist attacks. She called on all residents of the region to be very careful and stay in shelters during air raid warnings.

Source: ukrinform.net