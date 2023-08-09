Russians injure 1,095 children in Ukraine

Russian invaders killed 499 children in Ukraine and injured another 1,095 children.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reports this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

„More than 1,594 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of August 9, 2023, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 499 children were killed and more than 1,095 were injured of varying severity,” the statement said.

The numbers are not final. Work is ongoing to establish them in the areas of hostilities, on the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were affected in the Donetsk region – 485, Kharkiv – 298, Kyiv – 129, Kherson – 118, Zaporizhzhia – 97, Mykolaiv – 97, Dnipro – 94, Chernihiv – 71, Luhansk – 67.

On August 8, as a result of a rocket attack by the Russian army on the Ochakiv district of the Mykolaiv region, two children aged 13 and 15 sustained injuries of varying severity.

The same day, a 14-year-old teenager was injured as a result of hostile shelling of Kupyansk, in the Kharkiv region.

As reported, on August 8 at 10:35 a.m., Russians shelled with artillery the village of Kutsurub in the Mykolaiv region. Two teenagers were injured.

Source: ukrinform.net