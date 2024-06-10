Sándor Sasvári gave a concert in Beregszász

NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica (PCS) celebrated the Day of National Unity on June 6 with a concert. The performer at the event was Sándor Sasvári, a Hungarian actor, musician, and singer, recipient of the Jászai Mari Award and the EMeRTon Award.

Sándor Sasvári was eagerly awaited by a full house at the Ferenc Rakoczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education on the occasion of the Day of National Unity. The audience was welcomed by Krisztina Molnár, coordinator of PCS.

„Since 2010, the anniversary of the Treaty of Trianon, which marked the day of mourning for the division of the Hungarian nation, has become a day of national unity. This was the moment when the Hungarian National Assembly adopted the law on the Day of National Unity. The aim is for this day not only to be one of mourning but also to give us strength, to unite us. The goal of the Hungarian government is to strengthen Hungarian identity, preserve the cultural and linguistic values of the Hungarian people, and support the prosperity of Hungarians in their homeland,” emphasized in his speech István Gyebnár Consul, Head of Mission of the Hungarian Consulate in Beregszász.

Representing the Ferenc Rakoczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education, Gyula Fodor, deputy rector, wished the audience a pleasant evening.

„Since its foundation, the college has been committed not only to education but also to culture and the arts. I am very hopeful that we will soon return to the pre-pandemic and pre-war era, when cultural life was thriving, and the time will come when we can look at our city and our country again in peace,” added the deputy rector.

At the electrifying concert, Sándor Sasvári performed his own songs and songs by famous artists. The symbolic song of national unity, „Nélküled” (Without You), was also performed, which was rewarded with applause from the audience. The satisfaction of the participants was indicated by the repeated applause.

In his toast, Ferenc Papp, Consul of the Consulate General of Hungary in Uzhhorod, emphasized the importance of national unity and thanked the performer for his performance.

The event, organized by Pro Cultura Subcarpathica, was made possible with the support of the Hungarian Government and the Bethlen Gábor Fund.

Kárpátalja.ma