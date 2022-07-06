Shmyhal submits Ukraine’s application for accession to OECD

In Lugano, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal handed over Ukraine’s application for accession to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development to OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.

“On behalf of Ukraine, I submitted an application for our country’s accession to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. It is symbolic that this happened during the discussion on the practical implementation of Ukraine’s recovery plan within the framework of the conference in Lugano,” PM Shmyhal posted on Telegram.

According to him, the current support and future work on Ukraine’s recovery and accession to the EU, the beginning of which was supported by all EU member states, will be based on the completion of structural reforms in Ukraine, an area where OECD support is of fundamental importance.

He also emphasized that Ukraine shares all the goals and values ​​of the organization and seeks to join it as soon as possible. Ukraine’s membership in the OECD is one of the cornerstones of Ukraine’s successful recovery and development, the Prime Minister believes.

“We hope that the OECD Council will consider this document so that we can join as soon as possible. United in defense, united in recovery,” the Head of Government emphasized.

As reported, the Ukraine Recovery Conference on the restoration of Ukraine after the military aggression of the Russian Federation is held in Lugano, Switzerland, on July 4-5.

On July 5, representatives of more than 40 countries and about 20 international organizations approved the Lugano Declaration as the outcome document of the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC2022 and pledged to support Ukraine.

According to the Government of Ukraine, the recovery program is already estimated at USD 750 billion.

Source: ukrinform.net

Photo: ukrinform.net