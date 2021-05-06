Six regions remain in red zone of quarantine curbs – Health Ministry

Ukraine’s Health Ministry says six Ukrainian regions remain in the red zone of epidemic danger.

To date, the red level of epidemiological risk remains in place in Zaporizhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Chernihiv regions, according to the ministry’s data as of May 5.

Meanwhile, the orange zone covers Volyn, Dnepropetrovsk, Donetsk (Ukrainian-controlled districts), Kirovohrad, Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts), Rivne, Ternopil, and Cherkasy regions, while the yellow zone includes the city of Kyiv, as well as Vinnytsa, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, and Chernivtsi regions.

At the same time, no region exceeded the COVID-19 hospitalization rate, which should be below 60 per 100,000 population, according to the May 4 data.

Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, speaking at the latest conference call on COVID-19 developments, chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Chernivtsi regions could soon be withdrawn from the “red” zone.

