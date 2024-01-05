Slovakia sends EUR 203,000 humanitarian aid package to Ukraine

The Slovak Foreign Ministry has announced the government’s decision to send a new batch of humanitarian aid worth EUR 203,492 to Ukraine for the winter period.

That’s according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which refers to the Slovak Interior Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

The cargo weighing 21 tonnes contains power plants, heaters, clothing, first-aid kits, food and drinking water.

„Crises can affect any country, and solidarity between countries can be a key element in solving global challenges,” the Slovak Interior Ministry said in a statement on January 4.

The ministry added that aid to Ukraine „may in the future mean similar support to Slovakia from other countries in the event of any crisis.”

The aid from Slovakia to Ukraine will be delivered by a transport network with the support of the European Commission.

Slovakia’s new prime minister, Robert Fico, announced in October that his government would stop sending military aid to Ukraine.

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak later informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a meeting in Brussels about this decision by the Slovak government.

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar noted that Slovakia would continue to provide non-military support to Ukraine.

ukrinform.net