Some 361 children killed due to Russian aggression against Ukraine

More than 1 064 children have been affected since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started. Some 361 children killed, over 703 wounded due to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram.

These data are not final, as they are being investigated within the hostilities and temporarily occupied areas.

According to the data from juvenile prosecutors, most casualties among children were reported in Donetsk Region (371), Kharkiv Region (197), Kyiv Region (116), Chernihiv Region (68), Luhansk Region (61), Mykolaiv Region (59), Kherson Region (55) and Zaporizhzhia Region (40).

A total of 2 211 educational institutions were damaged in Russian air strikes and shelling, and 230 of them were destroyed completely.

Kárpátalja.ma