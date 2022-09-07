Some 383 children killed due to Russian aggression against Ukraine



More than 1 125 children have been affected since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started. Some 383 children killed, over 742 wounded due to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram.

These data are not final, as they are being investigated within the hostilities and temporarily occupied areas.

According to the data from juvenile prosecutors, most casualties among children were reported in Donetsk Region (389), Kharkiv Region (205), Kyiv Region (116), Mykolaiv Region (72), Chernihiv Region (68), Luhansk Region (61), Kherson Region (55), Zaporizhzhia Region (46), Dnipropetrovsk Region (26).

A total of 2 472 educational institutions were damaged in Russian air strikes and shelling, and 289 of them were destroyed completely.

Kárpátalja.ma