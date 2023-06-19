Successful spring programs in Nagybereg Ethnographic Museum

The Nagybereg Ethnographic Museum finished a series of spring programs in June. The NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica organised a lot of meaningful and exciting sessions during the semester.

The organisers planned 15 events for the spring of 2023. However, due to the large number of applicants, 19 sessions were organised, which were attended by 24 school groups. During this time, a total of 707 participants took part in the programs. The visitors came from Nagybereg, Beregszász, Gut, Dercen, Mezőkaszony, Csonkapapi, Bátyú, Mezővári, Halábor, Harangláb, Beregdéda and Beregújfalú. The sessions always started with guided tours. In addition to the presentation of the museum, the participants could see the József Szikura Botanical Garden.

The spring sessions started with a colorful carnival activity and a dance hall. Participants had a chance to try weaving, felting, pasta making, embroidery and sewing and could make folk toys and musical instruments.

The Easter session proved to be a significant event at the museum. Participants knitted and crocheted door decorations and then they could learn the techniques of decorating Easter eggs. They also revived the habit of watering the girls. The boys recited a poem and, true to the tradition, in exchange for an Easter egg they sprinkled water on the girls.

High priority was given to the Day of Landscape Houses, which was organized for the fourth time this year by the NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica. Due to the pandemic and the war in the recent years, the event was held online or was impossible to conduct. This year, however, the organisation managed to attract nearly a hundred participants.

At the beginning of May, a May tree decorated the gate of the museum, symbolizing spring and rebirth. The last month of spring was closed by the election of the king of Pentecost. More than 70 participants could take part in handicraft sessions, folk games and competitions. During each session participants could make some traditional food.

The sessions were free of charge and were organized by the Pro Cultura Subcarpathica in association with the Bethlen Gábor Plc., the Sándor Csoóri Fund, and the House of Traditions organisation.

Adél Gál

Kárpátalja.ma